Preparation tips for watching the Super Bowl episode of "This Is Us" on Channel 3

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
The Super Bowl is not the only big event happening on NBC tomorrow. The much-anticipated Super Bowl episode of "This Is Us" will be airing after the game.

We want to make sure you do not miss a minute of the show. Here are some tips from the official "This Is Us" Facebook page to make sure you are prepared:

  • "This Is Us" is scheduled to air at 10:15 pm Sunday night. If the game runs over, the show will still be shown in its entirety.
  • Don't forget to set your DVR. The cast will also be on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Sunday night. Go ahead and set your DVR to run straight through "This Is Us," Eyewitness News at 11 and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." 
  • The game could go long, but there is no need to fear. Sunday's episode will also be listed and scheduled on your DVR with extra time allotted to help prevent the recording from starting late or cutting off any part of the episode.
  • If you do not have a TV, there is no need to worry. You will be able to stream the episode on Monday, February 5th, on the NBC app and NBC.com.

