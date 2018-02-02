Several agencies called to Chattanooga airport for plane in dist - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Several agencies called to Chattanooga airport for plane in distress

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Several agencies are responding to the Chattanooga airport for a plane in distress Friday night.

According to the Hamilton County 911 call log, the agencies were called to the scene around 9:45 p.m.

Details are limited at this time but officials confirm the response and say no injuries have been reported.

Channel 3 has a crew on its way to the scene.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.