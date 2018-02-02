No-cost flu shots for northwest Georgia residents

Flu shots are now available at no cost to residents in northwest Georgia at public health departments. Locations include Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield Counties.

Healthcare plans will be billed on behalf of clients who have coverage and there is no charge to anyone who is not insured. No appointment is necessary. The service will continue while supplies last.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, 49 states are experiencing widespread influenza activity, with 37 flu-related deaths currently reported in Georgia, including 4 in north Georgia.

Locations and phone numbers for the participating north Georgia county health departments are:

Cherokee County Health Department: 1219 Univeter Road, Canton, GA 30115, (770) 345-7371 and 7545 North Main Street, Suite 100, Woodstock, GA 30188, (770) 928-0133

Fannin County Health Department: 95 Ouida Street, Blue Ridge, GA 30513, (706) 632-3023

Gilmer County Health Department: 28 Southside Church Street, Ellijay, GA 30540, (706) 635-4363

Murray County Health Department: 709 Old Dalton-Ellijay Road, Chatsworth, GA 30705, (706) 695-4585

Pickens County Health Department: 60 Health Way, Jasper, GA 30143, (706) 253-2821

Whitfield County Health Department: 800 Professional Boulevard, Dalton, GA 30720, (706) 226-2621

