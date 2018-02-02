3 men sentenced to 100+ years in Zaevion Dobson's murder - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

3 men sentenced to 100+ years in Zaevion Dobson's murder

Posted: Updated:
By WBIR
Christopher Basset, Kipling D. Colbert Jr. and Richard Gregory Williams III were indicted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Knoxville teen Zaevion Dobson in December 2015. Photo from WBIR. Christopher Basset, Kipling D. Colbert Jr. and Richard Gregory Williams III were indicted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Knoxville teen Zaevion Dobson in December 2015. Photo from WBIR.
Zaevion Dobson, Fulton High School Zaevion Dobson, Fulton High School
KNOXVILLE, TN (WBIR) -

The three men convicted in the shooting death of Fulton High School student Zaevion Dobson in December 2015 were sentenced to more than 100 years on Friday.

Christopher Bassett received life plus 35 years. Judge Steven Sword sentenced Bassett following the guilty verdict in December to an automatic life sentence in prison for first-degree murder.

READ MORE FROM WBIR | 3 men sentenced to 100+ years in Zaevion Dobson's murder

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.