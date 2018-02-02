3 men sentenced to 100+ years in Zaevion Dobson's murder

Christopher Basset, Kipling D. Colbert Jr. and Richard Gregory Williams III were indicted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Knoxville teen Zaevion Dobson in December 2015. Photo from WBIR.

The three men convicted in the shooting death of Fulton High School student Zaevion Dobson in December 2015 were sentenced to more than 100 years on Friday.

Christopher Bassett received life plus 35 years. Judge Steven Sword sentenced Bassett following the guilty verdict in December to an automatic life sentence in prison for first-degree murder.

