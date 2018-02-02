Ellen DeGeneres reveals her birthday wish to fans: Be kind, be yourself

Even though it was her birthday celebration, Ellen DeGeneres had the perfect gift for fans who helped celebrate her milestone occasion.

The talk-show host wrapped up the special episode marking her 60th birthday by thanking her guests and audience members — and then she made a few requests to everyone.

“While I usually wish for an iPad or a Tesla, today I have a different wish. I wish for all of you to be kind to one another,” she said while standing next to her wife, Portia de Rossi. “I say that every single day, but I think we need that now more than ever.”

DeGeneres, who turned 60 on Jan. 26, noted her life has been full of highs and lows, particularly around the decision to come out publicly about being a lesbian.

“I had a really tough time and it was very difficult when I had to hide who I really was and it was incredible when I was not only accepted for who I am, but given awards for it,” she said. “I have been very, very fortunate in my life. It hasn’t always been easy, but that’s what makes this moment in particular even sweeter.”

DeGeneres has received a long string of birthday wishes from celebrity friends on her show. Everyone from Jennifer Aniston and Chance the Rapper to Justin Timberlake and Michelle Obama have made appearances.

She then ended her show asking everyone to simply be themselves.

“My wish for all of you, whoever you are, whatever you are, is just be who you are. Share yourselves with the world. We’re all supposed to be different and unique,” she said. “There’s just one of us, so be exactly who you are. Don’t be ashamed of it, trust you’re going to be accepted because honesty is always rewarded.”