Dalton adds new stormwater fees

Residents in Dalton could soon notice an addition to their utility bills.

The city plans to add a stormwater service fee to comply with state and federal mandates.

Residential customers will see a $2.00 fee for each billing cycle, according to a news release.

The Dalton City Council will hear a reading of the ordinance for the new stormwater service fee at Monday’s meeting.



The City of Dalton is required by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to adhere to a comprehensive plan for stormwater management. As required by the state, the program addresses construction site runoff control, illicit discharge detection and elimination, pollution prevention, post-construction runoff control, public education and outreach, and public involvement.

To maintain Dalton’s stormwater permit and also Dalton Utilities’ drinking water intake and discharge permits, the city must adhere to numerous state and federal regulations. Violations and failure to comply with the laws can lead to fines levied against the city.



"We are concerned that general fund revenues may not allow the city to complete needed maintenance, repairs, and inspections which would put us out of compliance," said City Administrator Jason Parker. “If we lose compliance, it could cause the city to be fined.”