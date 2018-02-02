CHI Memorial Mobile Health Coach offering mammography screenings

CHI Memorial's mobile health coach will be visiting locations around the Tennessee Valley, offering mammography screenings the week of February 5.

Women in Hamilton, Marion, and Walker Counties with insurance must bring your insurance card and a photo ID, such as a driver’s license. Insurance will be filed for you.

Women without insurance may qualify for financial assistance. The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center receives grant funds from Avon Breast Cancer Crusade to provide women with education about and access to breast health services.

Partnerships with Tennessee Breast and Cervical Screening Program and the Susan G. Komen Foundation provide eligible uninsured and under-insured women with breast and cervical screenings. If an abnormality is discovered, the diagnostic workup is covered and a financial plan is provided for any follow-up care, according to CHI Memorial.

Women will need to know their doctor’s first and last name.

To schedule a screening, call 423-495-4040 or 866-591-2254.