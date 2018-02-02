CHI Memorial Mobile Health Coach offering mammography screenings - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CHI Memorial Mobile Health Coach offering mammography screenings

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

CHI Memorial's mobile health coach will be visiting locations around the Tennessee Valley, offering mammography screenings the week of February 5.

Women in Hamilton, Marion, and Walker Counties with insurance must bring your insurance card and a photo ID, such as a driver’s license. Insurance will be filed for you.

Women without insurance may qualify for financial assistance. The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center receives grant funds from Avon Breast Cancer Crusade to provide women with education about and access to breast health services.  

Partnerships with Tennessee Breast and Cervical Screening Program and the Susan G. Komen Foundation provide eligible uninsured and under-insured women with breast and cervical screenings. If an abnormality is discovered, the diagnostic workup is covered and a financial plan is provided for any follow-up care, according to CHI Memorial.

Women will need to know their doctor’s first and last name.  

To schedule a screening, call 423-495-4040 or 866-591-2254.

What: mammography screenings

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2018

            9 a.m. – 4 p.m. *

Where: Volunteers in Medicine

5705 Marlin Road

Eastgate Center

Chattanooga, TN 37411

What: mammography screenings

When: Friday, February 9, 2018

            10 a.m. – 2 p.m. *

Where: Rossville Middle School

316 Bull Dog Circle

Rossville, GA 37041

What: mammography screenings

When: Thursday, February 8, 2018

            9 a.m. – 3 p.m. CST*

Where: Marion County Health Department

24 E. 7th Street

Jasper, TN 37347

What: mammography screenings

When: Saturday, February 10, 2018

            9 a.m. – 2 p.m. *

Where: Ware Branch Church of Christ

  11203 Birchwood Pike 

  Harrison, TN  37341

What: mammography screenings

When: Friday, February 9, 2018

            10 a.m. – 2 p.m. *

Where: Women’s Policy Conference at 

The Westin Chattanooga

 801 Pine Street

 Chattanooga, TN 37402

