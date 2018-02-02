The Latest: Trump says ‘a lot of people should be ashamed - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

The Latest: Trump says ‘a lot of people should be ashamed

By Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) -

UPDATE: President Donald Trump says a newly declassified GOP memo alleging FBI abuses shows, “A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves.”

Trump tells reporters Friday: “The memo was sent to Congress, it was declassified. Congress will do whatever they’re going to do. But I think it’s a disgrace what’s happened in our country.”

Trump’s decision to declassify the memo clears the way for the public release of the document. The memo was prepared by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee based on classified information and alleges the FBI abused U.S. government surveillance powers in its investigation into Russian election interference.

The FBI says it has “grave concerns” about the memo’s accuracy.

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah says President Donald Trump cleared the way for publication of the controversial memo, despite objections from the FBI. The four-page memo was drafted by Republicans on the committee chaired by Rep. Devin Nunes of California.

The FBI, Justice Department and Democrats have furiously lobbied Trump to stop the release. They say it could harm national security and mislead the public. Republicans on the committee have said they believe they’ve uncovered serious misconduct that needs to be made public.

