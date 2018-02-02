UPDATE: Chattanooga Chuck sees his shadow, predicts six more wee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Chattanooga Chuck sees his shadow, predicts six more weeks of winter

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Bad news, if you believe in the weather forecast by rodents: Chattanooga Chuck "saw" his shadow Friday morning, and predicts six more weeks of winter.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Chuck will issue his 2018 Groundhog Day prediction from an outdoor weather station nestled among the glass peaks atop the Tennessee Aquarium in downtown Chattanooga.

The event will begin at 6:30 AM on February 2nd. 

Chattanooga Chuck is featured in the current issue  of Garden & Gun magazine “Southern Groundhog Day Celebrations” 

His more recent media accolades include:

To learn more about other creatures with weather forecasting folklore at Chattanooga Chuck’s Storm Team of Aquarium Animals website.

