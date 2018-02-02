Cold, blustery end to the week

Good Friday! Today is Groundhog Day. If the groundhog sees his shadow, buckle up! 6 more weeks of winter awaits.

We will at least have a few more days of winter. Today we are starting out chilly, and blustery in the 20s and low 30s. There may be a few patches of ice on the porch or even on some roads in isolated mountainous areas. This afternoon will remain cold in the mid to upper 30s across much of the area. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Saturday will start bitterly cold in the upper 10s and low 20s. We will manage to climb into the mid to upper 40s, but that's about it Saturday. Skies will be cloudy through the day.

Sunday marks a milder day with temps in the mid to upper 30s in the morning. We will also see rain showers through the morning into the afternoon. Highs will be near 50. We will see more needed rain toward the middle of next week.

