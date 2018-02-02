Cold, blustery end to the week - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cold, blustery end to the week

Posted: Updated:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Good Friday!  Today is Groundhog Day.  If the groundhog sees his shadow, buckle up!  6 more weeks of winter awaits. 

We will at least have a few more days of winter.  Today we are starting out chilly, and blustery in the 20s and low 30s.  There may be a few patches of ice on the porch or even on some roads in isolated mountainous areas. This afternoon will remain cold in the mid to upper 30s across much of the area.  Skies will be mostly sunny.

Saturday will start bitterly cold in the upper 10s and low 20s.  We will manage to climb into the mid to upper 40s, but that's about it Saturday.  Skies will be cloudy through the day.

Sunday marks a milder day with temps in the mid to upper 30s in the morning.  We will also see rain showers through the morning into the afternoon.  Highs will be near 50.  We will see more needed rain toward the middle of next week.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app.     David Karnes

Friday:

  • 8am... Few Clouds, 27
  • Noon... Mostly Sunny, 34
  • 5pm... Mostly Sunny, 40
WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • WeatherMore>>

  • Cold, blustery end to the week

    Cold, blustery end to the week

    Friday, February 2 2018 6:24 AM EST2018-02-02 11:24:23 GMT

    Good Friday!  Today is Groundhog Day.  If the groundhog sees his shadow, buckle up!  6 more weeks of winter awaits.  We will at least have a few more days of winter.  Today we are starting out chilly, and blustery in the 20s and low 30s.   

    More

    Good Friday!  Today is Groundhog Day.  If the groundhog sees his shadow, buckle up!  6 more weeks of winter awaits.  We will at least have a few more days of winter.  Today we are starting out chilly, and blustery in the 20s and low 30s.   

    More

  • Warming nicely today. Rain Thursday

    Warming nicely today. Rain Thursday

    Wednesday, January 31 2018 6:15 AM EST2018-01-31 11:15:39 GMT

    Good Wednesday.  This morning you will want to bundle up BIG time.  Temps are in the 20s. This afternoon you will be able to shed a layer or two, though, as temps make it into the mid 50s. 

    More

    Good Wednesday.  This morning you will want to bundle up BIG time.  Temps are in the 20s. This afternoon you will be able to shed a layer or two, though, as temps make it into the mid 50s. 

    More

  • A warm start with late day showers

    A warm start with late day showers

    Thursday, February 1 2018 6:38 AM EST2018-02-01 11:38:47 GMT

    Good Thursday.  We have a cloudy and mild start with temps this morning about 15 to 20 degrees above where it was yesterday morning.  

    More

    Good Thursday.  We have a cloudy and mild start with temps this morning about 15 to 20 degrees above where it was yesterday morning.  

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.