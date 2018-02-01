Bledsoe Co. student suspended for hitting classmate who called her a racial slur

A Bledsoe County mother says her daughter was suspended from school for hitting another student who called her a racial slur.

The mom, Misty Adams, says her daughter has endured years of harassment and the school system is ignoring her complaints.

Adams says she's desperate for change and that's why she allowed her daughter, who is bi-racial, to speak with us.

“If you walk down the hallway they just holler like “N,” there goes that “N,” teachers look in they don't say anything,” said Teaira Adams, student who is suspended.

Seventeen-year-old Teaira Adams says she is routinely called names at Bledsoe County High School.

The same names she says students called her brother before he dropped out.

“He would always tell me and my sister to try to stay strong,” said Adams. He said no matter what anyone says about you you're no different than anyone. We all bleed red.”

Teaira says she reached her limit last week when a girl used a racial slur against her.

“She said that I was a dumb "A" "N". I guess she didn't like me and it went from there,” said Adams.

A student sent cell phone video to Channel 3 concerned about name calling in the school.

In it you can see Teaira respond by hitting the girl repeatedly.

“It made me upset because, no matter how much I try to talk to the principal or the guidance counselors, they never do anything and they always say they will take care of it,” said Adams.

Teaira was suspended from school for a year and the sheriff's office charged her with assault.

Teaira's mom says it's the third time this year Teaira has been in trouble at school for defending herself.

“If someone is verbally abusing you and bullying you, I believe you can only take so much,” said Misty Adams, mother of Teaira. “If you ask for help and nobody helped you, what is left for you to do?”

Channel 3 reached out to Director of Schools Jennifer Terry to ask if harassment complaints are on file, if students have been disciplined for using racial slurs, and if steps are being taken to stop their use.

Terry referred us to the student handbook, which states, “Students who feel they are being discriminated against because of their race should talk to a teacher.”

Adams says her daughter has done that. She says the culture extends outside the classroom.

Shortly after the incident, a parent of the student Teaira says used the slur posted a photo on Facebook.

“She posted a noose hanging from a tree,” said Misty Adams. “That's disgusting and if that's not hate crime I don't know what is.”

The parent has since deleted her Facebook page and has not responded to Channel 3's attempts to reach her.

Adams says she reported the incident to the Bledsoe County Sheriff's Office and plans to file a complaint with the American Civil Liberties Union.

“It breaks my heart that people, they're grown people teach their children to hate people,” said Adams.

Channel 3 tried multiple times to reach Bledsoe County Sheriff Jimmy Morris to see if his office received Misty Adams' report and is investigating.

Our calls have not been returned.

