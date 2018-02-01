Man arrested for attempted shooting near Cleveland State - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man arrested for attempted shooting near Cleveland State

CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that happened near Cleveland State on Thursday. 

It happened just after 3:00 p.m. in the 3500 block of Adkisson Drive.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West says the victim told police that 38-year-old Wade Keitt fired a gun at her head.

The victim was not hit and is okay.

Keitt was taken into custody. 

He is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful carrying of weapon, firearm-possession during dangerous felony, reckless endangerment, theft of property and possession of stolen property.

