Man arrested for indecent exposure on UTC's campus

A Chattanooga man was arrested on Thursday for exposing himself to a person on UTC's campus.

The police report says 33-year-old Ronald Andrew Henry is accused of exposing his genitals and performing sexual acts in front of people on three occasions.

Earlier Thursday, police were called to MAPCO Mart on N. Hickory Valley Road after a person reported Henry for indecent exposure. Henry and the reporting party left the scene before officers arrived.

A short time later, another person called police to report Henry for exposing himself on UTC's campus.

Police were able to identify the suspect as Henry through the dealership tag on the service loaner he was driving. When police called the dealership, an employee told them that Henry exposed himself while he was at the car lot on Wednesday.

Henry is scheduled to appear in court on February 15.

