Funeral arrangements made for Chattanooga radio executive Jim Brewer II

Chattanooga media executive Jim Lee Brewer II passed away Thursday night.

Brewer was the president of Brewer Media Group.

According to Brewer Media, the 56-year-old lost his battle with oral cancer.

Friends and co-workers remember him as a kind man who loved the radio business, people and his community.

A post on the company's Facebook page says, "To know Jim Brewer was to know a man who gave back to the Chattanooga community all the time – whether through Brewer Media sponsorships or providing hundreds of thousands of dollars in advertising to raise awareness and prevention of domestic violence." Click below for more information on his life, and his visitation and funeral arrangements.

Brewer is is survived by his wife and five children.

A viewing will be held on Friday, February 2, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in downtown Chattanooga.

The visitation will be on Saturday, February 3, from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m.

There will be a private burial service, arranged by Heritage Funeral Home on Battlefield Parkway.