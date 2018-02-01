Chattanooga media executive Jim Brewer II dies at age 56

Media executive Jim Brewer II, 56, lost his battle with oral cancer on Thursday night, and friends and co-workers remembered him as a kind man who loved the radio business, people and his community.

"Jim Brewer always thought about the positive impact his Brewer Media radio stations and publications could have and he was generous with his support of many nonprofits, including the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce," said Sybil Topel, vice president of marketing and communications with the chamber.

