Two arrested for theft, burglary charges in Bradley County

Mugshot of Nicholas Lee Stroud provided by the BCSO.

Mugshot of Aaron Scott Patterson provided by the BCSO.

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office arrested two men this week who were wanted for theft and burglary charges.

Sheriff's office spokesman James Bradford says 25-year-old Aaron Scott Patterson was arrested for trying to steal a backhoe while using a stolen truck and trailer from the Blue Springs community.

Bradford says Patterson was also wanted for trying to steal a truck and more equipment on Kile Lane.

Patterson is charged with two counts of Attempted Theft over $10,000, Theft over $10,000, Theft over $2,500, Auto Burglary, Burglary, and Felony Vandalism over $1,000.

Sheriff's deputies also arrested 33-year-old Nicholas Lee Stroud during a traffic stop. Bradford says deputies learned that the trailer Stroud was using was reported stolen two days earlier, along with the two motorcycles found inside it.

Stroud is charged with Theft over $10,000, Theft of Property over $10,000, and Burglary.

Bradford says Stroud was also served outstanding criminal warrants from Bradley County General Sessions Criminal Court.