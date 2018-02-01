Valentine’s Day Theme Week on 3 Plus You

Valentine special is try any two services for $35. Both services must be completed on the same day. No further discounts apply. Limit one offer per person.

This could be a great gift for either a man or a woman as it can be any combination of our services. For someone who is sore they may want to choose a whole-body cryotherapy session and a localized cryo. Or perhaps you want to try both the cryofacial™ and the Celluma facial. There are numerous possibilities that can fit anyone's needs.