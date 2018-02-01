Valentine’s Day Theme Week on 3 Plus You - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Valentine’s Day Theme Week on 3 Plus You

Looking for just the right gift or the perfect meal to make for your sweetheart this Valentine's Day? Channel 3 has got you covered. Check out these ideas:

Don’s Meat Shop
(423) 842-1256
DonsMeatshop.com

  • The perfect meal for your Valentine – an 8oz Filet Mignon paired with a 4oz Lobster Tail: Just $19.95 (Mention WRCB to receive this discount!)
  • Visit our website for cooking tips and suggestions
  • Your Chattanooga butcher, serving the finest meats in Chattanooga since 1982

Glacé Cryotheraphy
(423) 805-CRYO (2796)
GlaceCryotheraphy.com

  • We offer whole body cryotherapy, localized cryotherapy, cryofacial, and Celluma for both local and facial treatments.
  • Valentine special is try any two services for $35.  Both services must be completed on the same day.  No further discounts apply.  Limit one offer per person.
  • This could be a great gift for either a man or a woman as it can be any combination of our services.  For someone who is sore they may want to choose a whole-body cryotherapy session and a localized cryo.  Or perhaps you want to try both the cryofacial™ and the Celluma facial.  There are numerous possibilities that can fit anyone's needs.  
  • Appointments are required.  Give us a call to set up your appointment! 

Rone Regency
(423) 894-1188
Roneregency.com

  • Diamond Jewelry starting at $299
  • Founded in 1944, we've built a legacy of fine jewelry for the Chattanooga area.
  • One of the largest independent jewelry stores in the state, offering expertise and the perfect selection for your Valentine

