Seven deaths in TN blamed on flu outbreak

The Tennessee Department of Health says that two more children have died as a result of the flu. 

Three children are from east Tennessee, another three from the central part of the state and a pregnant woman have all died as a result of the flu.

The deaths bring the total to seven flu-associated deaths in the state. 

County health departments clinics are providing free flu vaccines to patients until vaccine supplies are depleted. 

Flu vaccines are also widely available from a number of other healthcare providers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who have the flu often feel some or all of these signs and symptoms that usually start suddenly, not gradually:

  • Fever* or feeling feverish/chills
  • Cough
  • Sore throat
  • Runny or stuffy nose
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headaches
  • Fatigue (very tired)
  • Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in young children than in adults.

It’s important to note that not everyone with flu will have a fever.

