UPDATE: RV blows tire and runs off I-75

UPDATE: A multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 south of Cleveland has snarled traffic.

The crash involved a 2005 Dynasty Motor Home driven by William Stout age 60 of Cleveland, TN.

The RV left the roadway and ran into the median, with the nose of the vehicle being suspended in a small tree.

Preliminary information from the Tennessee Highway Patrol says that the vehicle was traveling north on Interstate 75 and had a tire failure on the right steer axle. The driver was the only person in the vehicle and he was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The crash, located near milemarker 18, has blocked the northbound right-hand lane as traffic was funneled around the crash site.

TDOT's Smartway estimates the crash may not be cleared until 8:32pm. Drivers should expect delays.