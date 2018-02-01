Remains found in Tennessee backyard belong to homeowner

WINCHESTER, TN (AP) - Human remains exhumed from a backyard have been identified as those of a man who lived at the Tennessee home.

Winchester Police Chief Richie Lewis told The Chattanooga Times Free Press that preliminary results of a forensic examination performed Friday confirmed the body as that of 50-year-old James Leon Wood.

Wood hadn't been heard from since July 29, 2017, and was reported missing Jan. 18. A search warrant on the missing person investigation led to the discovery of his body under a concrete slab on Jan. 24.

Lewis wouldn't discuss any persons of interest, but said police want to talk to people thought to have been living in the house since Wood and Glenna Y. Wood bought it in June 2017.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

