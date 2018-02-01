Target and Shipt launch same-day delivery in Chattanooga

If you're the type of person that finds overnight shipping to not be quite fast enough for your taste, hang on - have we got news for you.

Retail giant Target is partnering with Shipt, an online grocery service, to offer same-day delivery of an "in-store assortment of groceries, essentials, home, electronics and other products across the Southeast."

Luckily for you, Chattanooga is among those cities that will benefit from the new service.

The new service starts February 8, 2018 for 18 markets (listed below).

“Same-day delivery was at the top of our list when we were thinking about ways to make shopping at Target even easier,” said John Mulligan, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Target. “Shipt’s personalized, customer-focused approach fits perfectly with our commitment to deliver a convenient, exceptional experience and we’re excited to begin offering same day service in the Southeast.”

Other cities in the southeast will benefit from this new service as well:

Alabama: Gulf Shores, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery and Tuscaloosa

Georgia: Atlanta and Savannah

North Carolina: Asheville, Charlotte, The Triad (Greensboro, Winston Salem, and High Point) the Triangle (Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill), and Wilmington

South Carolina: Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville

Tennessee: Chattanooga, Memphis and Nashville

The new partnership gives more than 9.1 million households across the Southeast access to groceries, essentials, home, electronics and other products from Target, delivered by Shipt.

New Shipt members who sign up prior to expansion will receive an annual membership for $49 (regularly $99).