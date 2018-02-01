Chattanooga winner scores $1.23 million dollar jackpot - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga winner scores $1.23 million dollar jackpot

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Someone in Chattanooga is now a millionaire.

The person won a $1,230,034 jackpot Wednesday night playing the in-state game Tennessee Cash. 

Drawings are held three days a week for the game, and tickets are just a dollar.

But until the prize is officially claimed we won't know who the lucky winner may be.

This win marks the Lottery’s 230th winner of $1 million or more.

