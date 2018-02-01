Workers not changing gloves, wiping face while preparing food

This week, Channel 3's Restauarant Report Card reports no failures! Thirteen eateries in the Tennessee Valley earned a perfect score of 100.
While that's always a good thing, there are a small handful of restaurants where safe food handling techniques and preparation will need attention by owners and managers.
The La Fiesta Mexican Grill on Hixson Pike scored an 84. There, the inspector observed a server wiping their face and not washing their hands afterward. Another employee was seen cooking, then touching their face and other dirty services while handling food. They were wearing gloves.
There were a few other minor violations -- the dishwashing machine itself was leaking water, the containers holding food were cracked, water was pooling on the kitchen floor, and wet containers were stacked. Some foods were also not held at the correct temperature.
The Krystal on Ringgold Road in East Ridge scored an 82. Inspectors found adequate demonstration of knowledge not provided regarding food safety, and the manager on duty not aware of employee illness policy at time of inspection. Additionally, no paper towels were provided at hand sink.
The Krystal at 2560 LaFayette Road in Catoosa Co. scored at 74. Reasons including ice machine not clean to sight or touch, opened/prepared container of packaged ready to eat food products being used that were not safe/out of date (was immediate discarded), potentially hazardous food being held at incorrect temperatures.
Other Hamilton County Scores
- 96 Starbucks, E 3rd
- 100 Subway, Erlanger
- 93 Dominos on Taft Hwy
- 99 517 Subs on Taft Hwy
- 93 El Metate I, Taft Hwy
- 99 Natures Miracle Taft Hwy
- 98 McDonald’s Gunbarrel
- 98 Chili’s Gunbarrel
- 93 Firebox Grill Shallowford
- 98 Firebox Shallowford
- 95 (Corrected to 100) Kids Rock on Goodwin
- 100 Red Lobster (bar) Bams Drive
- 92 Red Lobster Bams Drive
- 96 Taziki’s on Gunbarrel
- 100 Best Beginnings on Hickory Valley
- 97 HB Lounge on Dodson
- 94 (update 99) Waffle House Hwy 153
- 99 Papa John’s on Hixson Pike
- 100 Jett’s Pizza on Hixson Pike
- 83 (update 93) Armando’s Landos, Hwy 58
- 99 Daved’s Deli on Middle Valley Rd
- 84 La Fiesta Mexican Grill on Hixson Pike
- 96 McDonald’s on Hixson Pike
- 98 The Cheft & His Wife on Prestige Lane
- 93 Cracker Barrel on Birmingham Hwy
- 94 McDonald’s on Brown Ferry Rd
- 90 University Pizza and Deli on Vine St
- 97 Baskin Robbins on Ringgold Dr
- 92 (97 adjusted) Wendy’s on Ooltewah-Ringgold Rd
- 99 Panda Chinese on Hixson Pike
- 99 Papa John’s on Apison Pike
- 99 Noodles and Pho on Hwy 153
- 99 Cici’s Pizza on Hwy 153
- 97 (99 adjusted) Taco Bell on Dayton Blvd
- 95 Merv’s on Mountain Creek
- 99 Subway on Signal Mountain Road
- 99 Main Street Meats on E Main
- 98 KFC on Hwy 58
- 95 Arby’s on Hway 58
- 94 (99 adjusted) Bojangle’s on Highway 58
- 100 Cheese Dip on Bonny Oaks Dr
- 98 Hardee’s on Hwy 58
- 97 Hwy 58 BBQ
- 94 (corrected to 99) Popeye’s on Highway 58
- 98 Bread Basket on Taft Highway
Catoosa County
- 95 El Matador Mexican Restaurant, 2233 LaFayette Rd., Ft. Oglethorpe
- 100 Five Star Food Service, 248 Rollins Industrial Ct., Ringgold
- 94 Hardee’s, 1086 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe
- 96 Holiday Inn Express 38 Vinning Cir, Ringgold
- 83 Kabuto Grill, 1849 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe
- 74 Krystal, 2560 LaFayette Rd., Ft. Oglethorpe
- 90 Park Place Restaurant, 2891 LaFayette Rd., Ft. Oglethorpe
- 94 Sonic, 1783 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe
- 96 Waffle House (Hwy 151) 554, 5411 Highway 151, Ringgold
Dade County
- 96 Dade County Detention Center, 75 Case Ave, Trenton
- 100 R Haven Overnight Family Park, 7653 S Hwy 11, Rising Fawn
Murray County
- 100 Biscuit Box 1097 Highway 411 S, Chatsworth
- 76 Bojangles, 1119 N Third Ave, Chatsworth Corrected to 84
- 100 Debbie’s Drive-In, 5338 Highway 76, Chatsworth
- 99 Four Way Drive- In, Highway 225 S, Chatsworth
- 100 Global Youth ministry, Blackhawk Trl, Chatsworth
Walker County
- 100 City of Rossville Food Service, 400 McFarland Ave, Rossville
- 89 CJ’s Southern Traditions, 640 S Main St., LaFayette
- 93 Guadalajara, 12937 N Hwy 27, Chickamauga
- 100 Hidden Hollow Resort, 463 Hidden Hollow Ln, Chickamauga
- 81 Majestic Manor, 67 Pin Oak Dr., Rock Spring
- 94 Thatcher’s BBQ & Grille, 505 W 9th St., Chickamauga
- 99 Walker County State Prison, 97 Kevin Ln, Rock Spring
Whitfield County
- 93 Antonio’s Mexican Restaurant, 3590 S Dixie Hwy, Dalton
- 92 Christian Heritage School, 1600 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Dalton
- 63 Conductors Bar & Grill, 319 N Hamilton St., Dalton
- 100 Dalton High School Culinary Arts, 1500 Manly St., Dalton
- 96 Dalton Middle School. 1250 Cross Plants Trl, Dalton
- 99 Farm Golf Club, 187 S Goose Hill Rd, Rocky Face
- 96 Ginja 1100 E Walnut Ave Ste 12, Dalton
- 92 Gorditas Purita, 1201 N Thorton Ave, Dalton
- 96 Grandma’s Diner, 1359 Dawnville Rd, Dalton
- 96 Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 865 Holiday Inn Dr., Dalton
- 97 Lisa’s Café & Catering LLC, 410 S Hamilton, Dalton
- 94 Los Reyes Mexican Restaurant, 1235 Glenwood Ave., Dalton
- 97 North Whitfield Middle School, 3264 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton
- 100 Ross Woods Adult Day Services, 1402 Walston Ave., Dalton
- 99 Ryman Hall Fellowship Center, 2203 S Dixie Rd., Dalton
- 91 Saucey Bones BBQ, 2955 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton
- 94 Season’s Hibachi & Grill, 785 Shugart Rd Ste 9A., Dalton
- 75 Tacos El Rojo, 904 S Thorton Ave., Dalton Corrected to 96
- 90, TK’z Wingz, 700 MLK Jr. Blvd, Dalton