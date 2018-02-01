Workers not changing gloves, wiping face while preparing food

This week, Channel 3's Restauarant Report Card reports no failures! Thirteen eateries earned a perfect score of 100.

While that's always a good thing, there are a small handful of restaurants where safe food handling techniques and preparation will need attention by owners and managers.

The La Fiesta Mexican Grill on Hixson Pike scored an 84. There, the inspector observed a server wiping their face and not washing their hands afterward. Another employee was seen cooking, then touching their face and other dirty services while handling food. They were wearing gloves.

There were a few other minor violations -- the dishwashing machine itself was leaking water, the containers holding food were cracked, water was pooling on the kitchen floor, and wet containers were stacked. Some foods were also not held at the correct temperature.

The Krystal on Ringgold Road in East Ridge scored an 82. The inspector observed food that was not at the proper temperature, and the proper reheating and cooling processes were not being used for hot foods. They also needed to do some cleaning up, properly take care of the garbage and plumbing.

The Krystal at 2560 LaFayette Road in Catoosa Co. scored at 74. Reasons including ice machine not clean to sight or touch, opened/prepared container of packaged ready to eat food products being used that were not safe/out of date (was immediate discarded), potentially hazardous food being held at incorrect temperatures.

Other Hamilton County Scores

96 Starbucks, E 3rd

100 Subway, Erlanger

93 Dominos on Taft Hwy

99 517 Subs on Taft Hwy

93 El Metate I, Taft Hwy

99 Natures Miracle Taft Hwy

98 McDonald’s Gunbarrel

98 Chili’s Gunbarrel

93 Firebox Grill Shallowford

98 Firebox Shallowford

95 (Corrected to 100) Kids Rock on Goodwin

100 Red Lobster (bar) Bams Drive

92 Red Lobster Bams Drive

96 Taziki’s on Gunbarrel

100 Best Beginnings on Hickory Valley

97 HB Lounge on Dodson

94 (update 99) Waffle House Hwy 153

99 Papa John’s on Hixson Pike

100 Jett’s Pizza on Hixson Pike

83 (update 93) Armando’s Landos, Hwy 58

99 Daved’s Deli on Middle Valley Rd

84 La Fiesta Mexican Grill on Hixson Pike

96 McDonald’s on Hixson Pike

98 The Cheft & His Wife on Prestige Lane

93 Cracker Barrel on Birmingham Hwy

94 McDonald’s on Brown Ferry Rd

90 University Pizza and Deli on Vine St

97 Baskin Robbins on Ringgold Dr

92 (97 adjusted) Wendy’s on Ooltewah-Ringgold Rd

99 Panda Chinese on Hixson Pike

99 Papa John’s on Apison Pike

99 Noodles and Pho on Hwy 153

99 Cici’s Pizza on Hwy 153

97 (99 adjusted) Taco Bell on Dayton Blvd

95 Merv’s on Mountain Creek

99 Subway on Signal Mountain Road

99 Main Street Meats on E Main

98 KFC on Hwy 58

95 Arby’s on Hway 58

94 (99 adjusted) Bojangle’s on Highway 58

100 Cheese Dip on Bonny Oaks Dr

98 Hardee’s on Hwy 58

97 Hwy 58 BBQ

94 (corrected to 99) Popeye’s on Highway 58

98 Bread Basket on Taft Highway

Catoosa County

95 El Matador Mexican Restaurant, 2233 LaFayette Rd., Ft. Oglethorpe

100 Five Star Food Service, 248 Rollins Industrial Ct., Ringgold

94 Hardee’s, 1086 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe

96 Holiday Inn Express 38 Vinning Cir, Ringgold

83 Kabuto Grill, 1849 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe

74 Krystal, 2560 LaFayette Rd., Ft. Oglethorpe

90 Park Place Restaurant, 2891 LaFayette Rd., Ft. Oglethorpe

94 Sonic, 1783 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe

96 Waffle House (Hwy 151) 554, 5411 Highway 151, Ringgold

Dade County

96 Dade County Detention Center, 75 Case Ave, Trenton

100 R Haven Overnight Family Park, 7653 S Hwy 11, Rising Fawn

Murray County

100 Biscuit Box 1097 Highway 411 S, Chatsworth

76 Bojangles, 1119 N Third Ave, Chatsworth Corrected to 84

100 Debbie’s Drive-In, 5338 Highway 76, Chatsworth

99 Four Way Drive- In, Highway 225 S, Chatsworth

100 Global Youth ministry, Blackhawk Trl, Chatsworth

Walker County

100 City of Rossville Food Service, 400 McFarland Ave, Rossville

89 CJ’s Southern Traditions, 640 S Main St., LaFayette

93 Guadalajara, 12937 N Hwy 27, Chickamauga

100 Hidden Hollow Resort, 463 Hidden Hollow Ln, Chickamauga

81 Majestic Manor, 67 Pin Oak Dr., Rock Spring

94 Thatcher’s BBQ & Grille, 505 W 9th St., Chickamauga

99 Walker County State Prison, 97 Kevin Ln, Rock Spring

