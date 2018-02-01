Apple says it is cooperating with U.S. government to fix slowdown of older iPhones

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Apple says it is cooperating with the U.S. government as agencies continue to look into the company's secret slowdown of its older iPhones.

The company is acknowledging that it's being given the once-over by the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission - this after both The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg had reported the Feds were on Apple's case about the throttling of older models of the popular smartphones.

The practice started when Apple released a new software update in 2016 - but Apple didn't fully disclose what it was up to until December.

Apple says it is sorry and is replacing the batteries on older iPhones for a discounted price of $29.

