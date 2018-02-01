A warm start with late day showers - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

A warm start with late day showers

Posted: Updated:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Biography

Good Thursday.  We have a cloudy and mild start with temps this morning about 15 to 20 degrees above where it was yesterday morning.  We will manage to climb into the low to mid 50s this afternoon.  I am expecting rain showers this afternoon also.  After lunch we will have some widely scattered showers.  The rain will become more widespread the later into the afternoon we go.  From 5pm to about midnight we will have pretty good coverage of light rain showers.  Overnight temps will fall into the 20s, so I would be careful of patchy areas of ice Friday morning.  Even that will not be a huge issue as gusty winds from the north tonight will help dry things out fairly quick.

After a low of 29 Friday morning it will stay cold all day with highs only in the low 40s under sunny skies.

Saturday will start very cold in the 10s and low 20s, then rebound into the upper 40s during the afternoon.  Skies will be cloudy all day, but the rain chance is less than 20%

Sunday will start more mild in the mid to upper 30s.  I expect some cold light rain showers through the day Sunday as the high climbs to 49 degrees.

Next week will start mild and dry with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app.     David Karnes

THURSDAY:

  • 8am... Cloudy, 42
  • Noon... Cloudy, 52
  • 5pm... Rain Showers, 54
