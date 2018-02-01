UPDATE: Man burned in house fire helping children escape

UPDATE: An early morning house fire left a Chattanooga man with burns on his face and hands as he helped the four children in the house safely escape the blaze.

The house fire on 13th Avenue was reported about 1:30am Thursday, and firefighters with CFD Engine 9 said they saw fire showing throughout most of the structure when they arrived, according to Chattanooga Fire Department spokesman Bruce Garner.

Firefighters went into the house to extinguish the blaze, but as conditions worsened quickly, they were forced to fight the fire from the exterior of the house.

CFD Chief May said it took firefighters with five fire companies roughly 45 minutes to get the fire under control. The blaze also caused significant damage to the siding of one house next door.

The injured man was transported by Hamilton County EMS to Erlanger Medical Center and was later transported to the burn unit at Vanderbilt Hospital. Some of their pets survived, two of the family's pet dogs are unaccounted for.

A fire investigator says the fire started in the laundry room and appears to be accidental. The exact cause is still under investigation. The dollar loss was estimated at $90,000 for the building and its contents.

