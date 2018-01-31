UTC Wrestling head coach Heath Eslinger eyes 100th career victory Sunday

UTC Wrestling will host Southern Conference rival Appalachian State this Sunday, giving head coach Heath Eslinger a chance to earn his 100th career victory.

In his nine years as the head coach, Eslinger has won six SoCon regular seaosn titles, five tournament titles, and is a two-time conference coach of the year. But one of his more impressive stats is his 51-4 record against conference opponents.

"Chattanooga wrestling has a rich tradition" says Eslinger. "I think the Southern Conference owes Chattanooga Wrestling for kind of being the golden child of what wrestling is in this conference. That was way before me and hopefully way after me that we continue to be that program that helps wrestling be a great sport."

Even with win No.100 on the horizon, Esligner doesn't like to keep track of wins and losses. Instead, he keeps track of his players and what they're doing with their lives long after they leave the mat.

"There's got to be more to it than just the wins and loses. And that's the every day watching them struggle, watching them grow up, watching them graduate. Now we've watched several of them get married and several of them have children. The journey you get to see in education, not just in coaching, but in making a difference in someone's life, is a joy to you."

UTC hosts the Mountaineers at 2:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) in Maclellan Gym.

