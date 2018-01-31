UTC Wrestling head coach Heath Eslinger eyes 100th career victory Sunday

Tennessee says men's basketball coach Rick Barnes inadvertently committed a minor NCAA violation by paying money out of his own pocket to supplement the salary of one of his assistant coaches.More
Tennessee says men's basketball coach Rick Barnes inadvertently committed a minor NCAA violation by paying money out of his own pocket to supplement the salary of one of his assistant coaches.More
James Daniel III scored 17 points off the bench Wednesday to continue his recent surge as No. 18 Tennessee trounced LSU 84-61 for its fourth consecutive victory.More
James Daniel III scored 17 points off the bench Wednesday to continue his recent surge as No. 18 Tennessee trounced LSU 84-61 for its fourth consecutive victory.More
UTC Wrestling will host Southern Conference rival Appalachian State this Sunday.More
UTC Wrestling will host Southern Conference rival Appalachian State this Sunday.More