SBA's Elijah Kirk signs Fishing Scholarship with Bryan College

By Paul Shahen, Sports Anchor
Silverdale Baptist Academy senior Elijah Kirk became the fourth member of SBA's Fishing Team to sign a college scholarship in six years.

Elijah Kirk signed to fish at Bryan College on Wednesday. Bryan College won the National Championship in 2017. In college fishing, there's no divisions, all school's compete on the same level.

Kirk plans to study mechanical engineering at Bryan College and said it's also always been a goal of his to fish in college.

SBA's Fishing Team led by Brent Brady plans to keep this trend of scholarship fisherman going with another group of juniors ready to take that step.

