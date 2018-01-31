Two arrested for armed-robbery at Hixson home

Two men are facing charges for a home invasion that happened at a home in Hixson last week.

According to the arrest report, 18-year-old Jordan Landon Roberts and 27-year-old Kevin Michael Durrence are each charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

The report says Roberts entered a home on Summerwood Trail, dressed in all black clothing, and was confronted by the homeowner who was in bed. The report says Roberts pulled a pistol on the victim and told him not to move. Roberts then walked directly to a walk-in closet and stole several guns from the victim.

The report says Roberts ran out of the front door to a gray Volkswagen Jetta that was waiting on him nearby.

Investigators eventually determined that the Jetta belonged to Kevin Durrence. The report says officers searched Durrence's car and found ammunition that was taken during the robbery in the trunk.

A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says Durrence was arrested on January 26.

The spokesperson says Roberts was arrested on January 31, with the help of Red Bank police.

Durrence bonded out of the Hamilton County jail. Roberts is being held on a $125,000 bond.

Roberts is scheduled to appear in court on February 6, and Durrence is scheduled for February 13.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.