How TVA handles a drought

We may have only picked up an inch of rainfall this month, making this January one of the top driest January's on record. TVA tells Channel 3, however, they don't have any concern about generating power when it's needed.

For 84 years, TVA has been operating, managing rainwater and groundwater and the flow rate of the Tennessee River.

Scott Fiedler, the TVA Spokesperson says, "We want to hold enough water in our reservoirs to ensure that we have enough energy or power...to generate power."



Months like September and October of last year is when TVA stored energy due to above average rainfall. This energy is stored for months when there are extreme temperatures.



Fiedler adds, "We use hydroelectricity to offset those peaks because that is the cheapest form of power, and that helps keep more money in your pocket."

How much does it help?

It only costs about nine cents per kilowatt-hour, compared to areas like New York and Connecticut where it costs18 cents per kilowatt-hour. The average US home uses 911 kilowatt-hours a month. This averages a monthly bill of $163.00 in New York, and the same amount of energy comes to about $82.00 in Tennessee.

"If you remember back in December of 2015, we had a 200 percent, of a normal December rainfall, and over this dam, the Chickamauga dam, we were spilling eight hundred thousand gallons a second," states Fiedler.

TVA tells Channel 3 they used hydropower during the first week of January when we had a very cold snap. They'll use it again during the peak times this summer to keep our bills lower.