UPDATE: Rep Fleischmann on train carrying GOP lawmakers to retreat hits trash truck

UPDATE: The train was carrying House and Senate Republicans to the retreat in West Virginia when it hit the truck, Rep. Carlos Curbelo, of Florida, said on MSNBC.

“Thankfully it does appear that most people are OK here, some minor injuries,” he said, adding he hoped the driver and any passengers in the truck were also unharmed.

“We were on our way to West Virginia and it was a sudden impact, a loud noise and everyone was jolted,” he said.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders there was one confirmed fatality and one person seriously injured.

BREAKING: White House: 1 death and 1 serious injury after crash involving a train with GOP lawmakers and a truck, but "there are no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff."https://t.co/l1iAPNzniZ pic.twitter.com/Jj7VNVFrIa — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 31, 2018

"There are no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff," she said in a statement.

A statement from Amtrak said the crash happened at 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Va.

"Local law enforcement is investigating the incident and crews are inspecting equipment for damage. The train originated in Washington, D.C. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available," the statement said.

Capitol Police Director Eva Malecki said in a statement that "Congressional officials, including the United States Capitol Police, are on the scene and are working closely with partner law enforcement agencies in response to the incident."

Several lawmakers tweeted about the incident and said they were uninjured.

“Our train heading to the GOP Retreat in West Virginia has been involved in an accident,” tweeted Sen. James Lankford, of Oklahoma. “I am safe but first responders are treating minor injuries on the train & treating the truck drivers.”

A post on Rep. Roger Marshall’s Twitter account said the “train hit a garbage truck, they're asking for doctors on the trains to help.”

“Right now Dr. Marshall is helping people who are injured,” the tweet said of the Kansas lawmaker.

Marshall's Twitter account later posted that the lawmaker performed CPR "on train conductor, and helped the two people in the garbage truck who are now in the ambulance. They are injured badly."

House Speaker Paul Ryan was on the train but was not injured, a source told NBC News. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was not on the train, a spokesperson said.

We have reached out to several congressmen in the Tennessee Valley to learn if they were aboard:

Rep Chuck Fleischmann, R TN-3: On train (OK)

Rep Scott Desjarlais, R TN-4: Not on train

Rep Tom Graves, R GA-14: Not on train

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.