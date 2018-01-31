317,000 baby rattles and travel mobiles recalled

VTech is recalling infant rattles and travel mobiles due to an injury hazard.

The VTech "Shake & Sing Elephant Rattle" is being recalled because the ears on the elephant can break off, posing a choking hazard to young children.

About 280,000 were sold online and in stores last year, with five complaints of the ears breaking off. No injuries have been reported.

The VTech "Lights and Lullabies Travel Mobile" is being recalled because the clamp attaching the mobile to the crib rail can break, causing the device to fall and pose an injury hazard.

About 37,000 were sold at Kmart, Walmart and online last year.

The company has received six complaints of the clamp crack, but no injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mobiles and infant rattles, and they should contact VTech for a full refund or a replacement product.