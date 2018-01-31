Georgia 15-year-old dies after complications from the flu

COWETA COUNTY, GA. (WXIA) – A 15-year-old girl from Coweta County has died from the flu.

Richard Hawk, the Coweta County coroner, confirmed the 15-year-old passed away from Influenza A on Tuesday. Hawk said she also had liver failure.

She is the first flu-related death in Coweta County this flu season and one of the first children to die in the state.

As of Jan. 26, 25 people have died after complications from the flu. All of the individuals were over 50-years-old and 20 of them were over 65-years-old, according to the Department of Health.