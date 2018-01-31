Nothing to see here, move along - Dog found on roof in Dalton - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Nothing to see here, move along - Dog found on roof in Dalton

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
The dog sits atop a roof in Dalton. How'd she get there? DPD photo The dog sits atop a roof in Dalton. How'd she get there? DPD photo
The dog rests for a monet in the back of a Dalton police car. DPD photo The dog rests for a monet in the back of a Dalton police car. DPD photo
DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

The Dalton Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog that was found on a roof Wednesday morning.

Officers found the dog on the roof of a house on Rio Vista Drive. The dog was wearing a pink collar, but no tag.

"The dog, who is a good girl, was taken to the shelter by Whitfield County Animal Control," a department spokesperson said.

If you are missing your dog or know who this puppy belongs to, please call 706-278-2018.

The dog did spend some time in the back of a patrol car, but she hasn't been charged with any crimes.

