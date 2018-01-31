Flu outbreak closes Meigs County School for remainder of week - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Flu outbreak closes Meigs County School for remainder of week

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
MEIGS COUNTY, TN -

The Meigs County School System will be closed for the remainder of the week because of a flu outbreak.

The news comes from Meigs County Director of School Donald E. Roberts after the system experienced an absentee rate of 31% Wednesday. Thirty-five staff members are out as well.

The downtime will allow the system clean all schools and buses thoroughly, as well as some recovery time for affected students and staff

The closure does include extracurricular activities at all the schools through the weekend.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.