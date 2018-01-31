Tennessee lawmaker calls for ban on Fraternities, Sororities

A Tennessee lawmaker has filed a bill calling for a ban on sororities and fraternities at state colleges and universities.

The bill was filed by Rep. John DeBerry (D) Tuesday. HB 2042 would only affect Greek organizations that are "social" in nature, rather than professional organizations.

The proposal comes as Greek life groups across the country have been suspended or placed on probation for instances of excessive drinking and hazing.

In 2016, there were four fraternity hazing deaths across the country that garnered national attention.

Those cases are from Louisiana State University, Florida State University, Texas State University and Pennsylvania State University. T

DeBerry's bill does not have a sponsor yet.