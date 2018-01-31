Tennessee lawmaker calls for ban on Fraternities, Sororities

Two weeks before the case against five men accused of beating his son was set to go to trial, a judge dismissed the charges.More
Two weeks before the case against five men accused of beating his son was set to go to trial, a judge dismissed the charges.More
Expecting a new record this year, Third Eye Blind is on the heels of a successful 20th anniversary celebration.More
Expecting a new record this year, Third Eye Blind is on the heels of a successful 20th anniversary celebration.More
The fire severely damaged two local businesses, Summitt Pianos and General Appliance Warehouse.More
The fire severely damaged two local businesses, Summitt Pianos and General Appliance Warehouse.More
If the measure became law, Tennessee would join Hawaii and most of Arizona as states that would remain on Daylight Saving Time throughout the year.More
If the measure became law, Tennessee would join Hawaii and most of Arizona as states that would remain on Daylight Saving Time throughout the year.More
Tennessee Environmental Council is hosting 250K Tree Day, a statewide event on February 24, 2018, with the goal to plant 250,000 trees with 25,000 Tennessee volunteers. The deadline to sign up for a tree is February 1.More
Tennessee Environmental Council is hosting 250K Tree Day, a statewide event on February 24, 2018, with the goal to plant 250,000 trees with 25,000 Tennessee volunteers. The deadline to sign up for a tree is February 1.More
A state representative has introduced a bill which would keep Tennessee on what's commonly known as "summer time hours" for good.More
A state representative has introduced a bill which would keep Tennessee on what's commonly known as "summer time hours" for good.More
At least 600 people sleep outside or in shelters each night in Chattanooga. It's a heartbreaking reality one couple is hoping to help change through their new non-profit organization.More
At least 600 people sleep outside or in shelters each night in Chattanooga. It's a heartbreaking reality one couple is hoping to help change through their new non-profit organization.More