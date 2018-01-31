Apple to discontinue the iPhone X - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Apple to discontinue the iPhone X


By WRCB Staff

There are reports that Apple plans to cut production of its iPhone X.

According to the Wall Street Journal, people familiar with the matter say Apple will make about 20-million of its iPhone X in the first quarter which is down from the 40-million initially planned.

Reportedly,  the company will also cut orders for components used in the iPhone X.

Apple has declined to comment.

The company will offer its first report on iPhone X sales Thursday.

