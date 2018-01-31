For-profit loan forgiveness program could see major cut

A Tennessee lawmaker has filed a bill calling for a ban on sororities and fraternities at state colleges and universities.More
According to the Wall Street Journal, people familiar with the matter say Apple will make about 20-million of its iPhone X in the first quarter which is down from the 40-million initially planned.More
Two weeks before the case against five men accused of beating his son was set to go to trial, a judge dismissed the charges.More
The accident happened shortly before daylight Tuesday on North Marble Top Road in Chickamauga.More
Expecting a new record this year, Third Eye Blind is on the heels of a successful 20th anniversary celebration.More
If the measure became law, Tennessee would join Hawaii and most of Arizona as states that would remain on Daylight Saving Time throughout the year.More
The fire severely damaged two local businesses, Summitt Pianos and General Appliance Warehouse.More
Tennessee Environmental Council is hosting 250K Tree Day, a statewide event on February 24, 2018, with the goal to plant 250,000 trees with 25,000 Tennessee volunteers. The deadline to sign up for a tree is February 1.More
A state representative has introduced a bill which would keep Tennessee on what's commonly known as "summer time hours" for good.More
This year is shaping up to be on the severe end, and public health experts are taking advantage of the renewed interest.More
