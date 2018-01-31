Pie before you die: Funeral home throws pizza party for new customers

A preliminary analysis by the Education Department says payments to students defrauded by for-profit colleges may be cut by about 60 percent under a plan to provide only partial loan forgiveness on some claims.More
The judge who let partial recordings be played to jurors of the former president of a truckstop chain making racist remarks explains in a new court filing that they stemmed from a work meeting and reflected on the former...More
Two weeks before the case against five men accused of beating his son was set to go to trial, a judge dismissed the charges.More
The accident happened shortly before daylight Tuesday on North Marble Top Road in Chickamauga.More
If the measure became law, Tennessee would join Hawaii and most of Arizona as states that would remain on Daylight Saving Time throughout the year.More
Tennessee Environmental Council is hosting 250K Tree Day, a statewide event on February 24, 2018, with the goal to plant 250,000 trees with 25,000 Tennessee volunteers. The deadline to sign up for a tree is February 1.More
Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a large fire overnight at General Appliance Warehouse on Lee Highway.More
With influenza at widespread levels across the country, fears about adverse psychiatric side effects of the prescription drug Tamiflu have also gone viral on social media.More
At least 600 people sleep outside or in shelters each night in Chattanooga. It's a heartbreaking reality one couple is hoping to help change through their new non-profit organization.More
A state representative has introduced a bill which would keep Tennessee on what's commonly known as "summer time hours" for good.More
At first, you might think to treat the flu like a bad cold — but the flu is different.More
