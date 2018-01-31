A bill is under consideration by New Hampshire legislature that makes trespassing fowl a violation

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Why did the chicken cross the road? And did it have permission?

The New Hampshire Legislature is considering a bill that would make trespassing fowl a violation, not for the chicken, but for its owners.

Under the proposal, anyone who knowingly, recklessly or negligently allows their domestic fowl to enter someone else's property without permission can be convicted of a violation if the birds damage crops or property.

The law already makes such trespassing illegal when it comes to sheep, goats, cows, horses or pigs, and the bill's sponsor says fowl shouldn't be exempt.

Loudon Republican Rep. Michael Moffett says "You've heard the saying, 'birds of feather flock together,' which is fine, but a lot of us don't think it's fine when flock they together onto a neighbor's property and wreak havoc."

