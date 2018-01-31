Warming nicely today. Rain Thursday

Good Wednesday. This morning you will want to bundle up BIG time. Temps are in the 20s. This afternoon you will be able to shed a layer or two, though, as temps make it into the mid 50s.

Thursday will start much more mild with a Thursday morning low of 38. Light rain showers will move in Thursday afternoon after a high of 56. We can expect between .10" to .25" of rain during the afternoon and evening hours. The rain showers should end during the evening hours.

Friday will see much colder air moving back in behind the rain. Temps will range from the upper 20s and low 30s in the morning to the low 40s in the afternoon.

Saturday will be cold also as we start out with a low of 28. We will make it 47 in the afternoon, but it will also be cloudy through the day. The chance for any precipitation is less than 220% Saturday.

Sunday will be PERFECT to stay indoors and watch the Super Bowl. we will have cold, light rain showers through the day. With temps ranging from 35 to 44 degrees, any of that rain changing to rain or sleet is not likely. However, in some outlying areas where the air gets a little colder we may have a few isolated spots where the rain begins to change over. The rain showers will last into Sunday evening then begin to taper off.

