Third Eye Blind added to Riverbend 2018

Chattanooga, Tenn. -Third Eye Blind will take the Coke Stage on Friday, June 15 at 9:30PM. Expecting a new record this year, Third Eye Blind is on the heels of a successful 20th anniversary celebration. Since 1997, the San Francisco band has recorded four best-selling albums and assembled one career retrospective. Third Eye Blind recently released the 20th Anniversary edition of their 7 million selling self-titled debut.

They’re known for popular hits like, "Semi-Charmed Life," "Jumper," and "How's It Going to Be," all three of which reached the Top 10 of the US Billboard Hot 100.

Switchfoot will headline Faith & Family Night on Tuesday, June 12 at 9PM. The alternative rock band from California has sold 5.5 million copies worldwide of their eight studio albums including a 2003 double-platinum breakthrough The Beautiful Letdown, and 2009’s Grammy Award-winning Hello Hurricane.

After early success on the Christian rock scene, Switchfoot first gained mainstream recognition with the inclusion of four of their songs in the 2002 movie A Walk to Remember. This recognition led to their major label debut, The Beautiful Letdown, which was released in 2003 and featured the hits "Meant to Live" and "Dare You to Move". The album sold over 2.6 million copies.

Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels play the Bud Light Stage on June 16 at 8PM. Ryder is an American musician who has recorded more than two dozen albums over more than four decades. Ryder now calls Chattanooga home.

Ryder is noted for his gruff, wailing singing style and his dynamic stage performances. Ryder & The Detroit Wheels recorded “Devil with a Blue Dress On", their highest-charting single at number 4, as well as "Sock It to Me, Baby!"

Turkuaz will headline the Unum Stage on June 13 at 9:30PM. Turkuaz is a rock band at its core that blends soulful sounds with potent funk grooves. Since hitting the road in 2012, Turkuaz has released a handful of albums, canvassed the U.S. more times over, and continues to gather devoted listeners along the way.

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown will play the Bud Stage on June 14 at 8PM. The rock ‘n roll band out of Nashville has opened for banks like Aerosmith, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Smash Mouth, AC/DC, Vince Gill and more.

Previously announced artists are Hank Williams, Jr., Luke Combs, Gangstagrass, Mitch Rossell, Delbert McClinton, and The Shadowboxers.