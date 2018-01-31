Third Eye Blind added to Riverbend 2018

Two weeks before the case against five men accused of beating his son was set to go to trial, a judge dismissed the charges.More
The accident happened shortly before daylight Tuesday on North Marble Top Road in Chickamauga.More
Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a large fire overnight at General Appliance Warehouse on Lee Highway.More
If the measure became law, Tennessee would join Hawaii and most of Arizona as states that would remain on Daylight Saving Time throughout the year.More
With influenza at widespread levels across the country, fears about adverse psychiatric side effects of the prescription drug Tamiflu have also gone viral on social media.More
At least 600 people sleep outside or in shelters each night in Chattanooga. It's a heartbreaking reality one couple is hoping to help change through their new non-profit organization.More
At first, you might think to treat the flu like a bad cold — but the flu is different.More
The fight involved dozens of people, including students, parents, and athletes.More
Channel 3 learned new details about how DeWayne Halfacre survived five days on the run from police in Marion County.More
A state representative has introduced a bill which would keep Tennessee on what's commonly known as "summer time hours" for good.More
