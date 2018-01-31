Need a tree for your yard? Grab a free one! - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Need a tree for your yard? Grab a free one!

By WRCB Staff

Tennessee Environmental Council is hosting 250K Tree Day, a statewide event on February 24, 2018, with the goal to plant 250,000 trees with 25,000 Tennessee volunteers.  All Tennessee residents are invited to order trees to plant for 250K Tree Day at www.tectn.org/250KTreeDay.

The deadline to sign up for a tree is February 1. 

The Council’s Tennessee Tree Program was created to plant one million native trees across the state to help repopulate trees.  The organization has planted over 360,000 trees with partners throughout the state - fulfilling the mission to educate and advocate for the conservation and improvement of Tennessee's environment, communities, and public health.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA), and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) are collaborating with the Council on this statewide event.  “We could not host this successful event without our collaborative partners and sponsors.  We are grateful for the hard work of our volunteers and distributors throughout all 95 counties,” said John McFadden, CEO of Tennessee Environmental Council.  

“Trees help protect our state’s most important natural resources,” said Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner Bob Martineau. “They are vital for maintaining water quality, healthy air, flood prevention, wildlife habitat and healthy communities,” said Martineau.

In 50 years one tree provides $130,750 in total benefits including oxygen, air pollution control and stormwater drainage.

The U.S. Forest Service found that more than two million acres of Tennessee’s native forests were cut and more than 500 thousand acres of forest were converted to other uses.

Visit the 250K Tree Day website for details, tree registration, and important updates.  

