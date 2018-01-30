Former Braves' pitcher R.A. Dickey shares story of faith

Former Atlanta Braves' pitcher and 2012 Cy Young award winner R.A. Dickey held a clinic in Ringgold, Georgia Tuesday. Except there were no bats, balls, or gloves involved. Instead, Dickey spoke to over 100 local athletes about the role that faith has played in his career.

"To have a personal relationship with a living God can not only help you overcome things that have been difficult and traumatic in your past, but it can also be something that can enrich your life" said Dickey.

The 43-year-old was also the guest speaker Tuesday evening for Fellowship of Christian Athletes' annual Road to Victory Banquet. Dickey has been involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes ever since middle school, and has spoken at several FCA events over his career.

"Fellowship of Christian Athletes has always been a big part of my life. That's how I came to know Christ and it's been the foundation and the spring board for a lot of the things I have been able to do and things I have gotten over in my life. So, a lot of the story is about that, how Christ has been really active in my journey and how the genesis of that came out of a FCA meeting long ago."