Daylight Saving Time bill proposed in Tennessee again

One of the biggest modern day debates has been whether or not we should observe Daylight Saving Time year round. A state representative has introduced a bill which would keep Tennessee on what's commonly known as "summer time hours" for good.

"Don't mess with time," exclaims Phil Harper, owner of Harper's Clock and Watch in Red Bank.

He knows a thing or two about time and has been in the business for a few decades. He isn't a fan of changing his time pieces twice a year. He'd rather simply adjust his schedule and stick with one system.

"I think it would be nice to have one time all year round. The daylight saving time to me is excellent," adds Harper.

State representative Rick Tillis agrees. His District 92 includes part of Marion County which is in the Channel 3 viewing area. Tillis has proposed a bill which would permanently keep Tennessee on Daylight Time all year. This means you wouldn't turn your clocks back one hour in November.

"I started doing a little research on it and talked to constituents in the districts and across the state when I was traveling across the state, and I found tremendous support for us," says Tillis.

He's also received favorable support through social media polls. Some people in The Scenic City like the idea.

"I'm a climber. It's awesome to have more sunlight in the day so we can go out and climb and not have to be in the dark," says Chattanooga resident Rachel Stewart.

"Whenever I get off work in the winter time and it's already dark out, it's pretty tough to have the motivation to go and do anything," says Jake Sanders, who is also in favor of sticking to Daylight Time.

The motivation behind the bill is to keep people out later in the evenings either exercising or spending money at local businesses, especially during the winter.

However, one issue is parents don't want their young children waiting at school bus stops in the dark during the winter. Tillis says this still happens when we "fall back" in November, so staying on Daylight Time all year won't matter. Education and school transportation officials in his district agree.

"They actually like the idea of having more daylight in the afternoon for outside activities in the winter months," says Tillis.

He also understands there will be issues for people who commute across state lines for work if neighboring states don't follow suit.

"I've contacted legislators in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Kentucky, North and South Carolina as well to let them know what we're considering and if they would consider such legislation as well," adds Tillis. So far Tillis says he's getting favorable responses from those legislators.

The bill has also been introduced in the Tennessee Senate. A similar bill missed going to the floor by one vote in 2015. If the current bill passes, it will go into effect in November of 2019.