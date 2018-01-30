Chattanooga Public Library in running to be named best library i - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Public Library in running to be named best library in nation

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Chattanooga's library has been nominated for an award for having the best public library in America. 

The Chattanooga Public Library is currently among 32 libraries competing for the Leslie B. Knope award, which is named after Amy Poehler's character on the hit NBC TV show "Parks and Recreation."

The competition is hosted by engaging local government leaders and runs through March 2. Voting for round two of the competition ends Friday.

If Chattanooga makes the cut this week, the library will advance to the next round, which kicks off Monday. 

You can vote for the Chattanooga Public Library on the Engaging Local Government Leaders website.

