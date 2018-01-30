Hello, it's me! Not really- Adele tweets photo of herself dressed as Dolly

Rumor has it, Adele dressed up as the iconic Dolly Parton.

Adele tweeted a picture of herself dressed as Parton on Tuesday.

In the tweet, Adele expresses her love for the Tennessee native.

"The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton," Adele tweeted. "We love you! We wish we could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life? I'll always love you."