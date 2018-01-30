Hello, it's me! Not really- Adele tweets photo of herself dresse - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hello, it's me! Not really- Adele tweets photo of herself dressed as Dolly

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
WRCB -

Rumor has it, Adele dressed up as the iconic Dolly Parton.

Adele tweeted a picture of herself dressed as Parton on Tuesday.

In the tweet, Adele expresses her love for the Tennessee native.

"The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton," Adele tweeted. "We love you! We wish we could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life? I'll always love you."

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.