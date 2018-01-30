Three arrested following short pursuit Monday

A short pursuit Monday night ended with three people arrested on various charges.

At around 7:15 pm Monday, a Signal Mountain police officer attempted to stop a vehicle that was speeding. The driver refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit until they crashed the vehicle in the 400 block of Pine Street.

Two males jumped from the vehicle and ran off following the crash. A female, 39-year-old Celena Harris of Hamilton County, was taken into custody.

Police searched the vehicle and found two handguns, 14 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana.

Police continued searching for the other two suspects. A call for help came in around 8:15 pm from a resident who lived in the 800 block Carlin Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found one of the male suspects, 33-year-old Joshua Strickenbarger of Rossville, GA, on the porch and took him into custody.

Strickenbarger refused to produce his ID. $414.00 was found in his front pocket and confiscated.

Around 11:00 pm, officers located the other male suspect who was identified as 45-year-old Stephen White of Soddy-Daisy. White was located in the 1100 block of Ridgeway Avenue. He threw a meth pipe down when an officer approached him.

All three suspects are facing charges:

Stephen White

Possession of methamphetamine for resale

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Felony evading arrest

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Celena Harris

Simple possession of meth and paraphernalia

Outstanding warrant through the Sheriff's Office

Joshua Strickenbarger