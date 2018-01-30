TVA blasted for shifting costs from industry to homeowners - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TVA blasted for shifting costs from industry to homeowners

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

The Tennessee Valley Authority is shifting more of the cost of its electricity from industrial to residential customers, keeping power rates relatively stable for homeowners while giving the biggest businesses in the Valley rate reductions of 20 percent or more over the past six years, according to a new study of TVA rates.

